Liverpool transfer news: Napoli willing to slash asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester United and Liverpool could renew their interest in Kalidou Koulibaly after Napoli lowered their asking price for the centre-back, according to reports.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years, with England’s two biggest clubs at the front of the queue to sign him.

Kouliably has remained loyal to Napoli up to now, but there is a growing belief that he could be on his way out of the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport , the Serie A side are ready to listen to offers for the 29-year-old.

Koulibaly is under contract until 2023 and Napoli believe the time is right to cash in on their prized asset.

Amid financial difficulties induced by the coronavirus pandemic, the club have decided to try and get Koulibaly’s salary off the books.

Napoli previously valued the defender at £69m, a figure which put off several interested parties.

But the Italian outlet claims that the Partenopei are now willing to entertain offers lower than that benchmark.

That is a boost to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, both of whom could be in the market for a new central defender ahead of next term.

The Premier League duo would no doubt face competition for Koulibaly’s signature.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also said to be keeping the tabs on the situation, while Arsenal and Manchester City are also mentioned as possible destinations.

Napoli’s stance is unlikely to change even if the club finishes in the top four in Serie A this season.

Champions League qualification would bring with it a welcome boost to the club’s coffers, but Napoli have reportedly concluded that this summer is the optimum moment to sell Koulibaly.

Napoli are fifth in the Italian top flight at the time of writing, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Attacking players, defensive mindset: why Tottenham aren't scoring more under Mourinho

EUROPEAN GIANTS The best-run club in the world? Why Bayern Munich are so successful

QUIZ! Can you name every Champions League quarter-finalist since 2000?