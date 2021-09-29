Liverpool transfer news: Reds, Chelsea and Everton want Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin is attracting interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has started the season in top form, scoring two goals and providing three assists in six Premier League outings for the Magpies.

His performances have caught the eye of a trio of domestic rivals, Calciomercato.com writes, with a view to a bid next summer.

Newcastle will not consider selling one of their key men in January but could consider bids once the season ends.

The St. James' Park outfit are well placed to hold out for an appropriate fee for the electric Frenchman though, as he's under contract until 2026.

This is Saint-Maximin's third season in the Premier League since arriving from Nice in 2019.

His record in the top flight is good, if not spectacular, with eight goals and 12 assists in 57 games, but his ability to get fans off their seats with dazzling dribbling and skill moves can make him thrilling to watch.

It's no surprise to see Liverpool named as a potential suitor, as the Reds have been linked with several wingers in recent weeks.

But the likelihood of a sale taking place may well depend on how Newcastle fare this season.

Steve Bruce's side are currently 17th and without a win, and another campaign of struggling for survival - or even going down - could tempt Saint-Maximin to look elsewhere.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

QUIZ! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?

EUROPE Champions League groups ranked by difficulty

FEATURE How does Erling Haaland's goalscoring record compare to that of Messi, Ronaldo Lewandowski and Mbappe at the same age?