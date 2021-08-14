Liverpool transfer news: Reds remain keen on Adama Traore

Liverpool haven't given up hope of signing Adama Traore from Wolves, according to reports.

The Reds are thought to be keen to boost their attacking options, with just over two weeks of the transfer window remaining.

Wolves are said to want £40 million for Traore, who 90 Min have reported is also on Leeds' radar.

A move to Anfield would see Traore link up with his former Wolves teammate Diogo Jota, who made the switch last September.

Traore, who made his international debut for Spain last year, joined Wolves from Middlesbrough in 2018, having previously been at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

Certainly in terms of his pace, the 25-year-old would fit the bill for Jurgen Klopp's front line, with fellow speedsters Mo Salah and Sadio Mane having caused more than their fair share of carnage in recent seasons.

That said, Traore is a long way off in goalscoring terms, having found the back of the net only seven times in 103 Premier League appearances for Wolves (albeit 40 of those have come from the bench).

It's been a quiet summer for Liverpool so far in terms of signings, with former RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate the sole new arrival.

TRANSFERS Every time the British transfer record has been broken during the Premier League era

TOP FLIGHT Premier League: Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

GET READY FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions