Liverpool transfer news: Reds urged to sign 'unbelievable' Erling Haaland

John Arne Riise has urged Liverpool to enter the race to sign Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Norway international is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

A release clause in Haaland's contract will make the prolific striker available for around £68m last summer.

Most of Europe's leading clubs have been linked with the 21-year-old, including PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United.

And Riise, who spent seven years at Anfield during his playing days, hopes his former club enter the race to sign his compatriot.

"Obviously I would love to have him at Liverpool, because he’s an unbelievable player," Riise told Goal.

"He’s in great form, and I think he would suit [Jurgen] Klopp’s style of football. I also think he would love Liverpool as a club.

"But if [Manchester] City got him, wow! You talk about unbeatable teams, then that would be close!

"Whoever gets Haaland, whether it’s next season or whatever, is going to be an unbelievably strong team for many years to come.

"I don’t know if Liverpool have the chance to sign him, but if they do then please do, because that would be unbelievable for the club - or for any club that signs him!

"Norway has been lacking players in the Premier League in the last few years. Ten or 15 years ago, we had so many players, now there are very few and not many have made a good impression.

"I’m glad that [Martin] Odegaard is at Arsenal and looking good. Hopefully he will have a good season.

"But we need a few more players up there and challenging and really making a name for themselves, just so Norwegian football can get back to what it used to be, with players playing in top leagues.

"I hope Haaland comes to the Premier League. I hope he comes to Liverpool, obviously, but for Norwegian football it is important to get a player like that in the Premier League."

Whether the Reds will be able to beat off competition from elsewhere remains to be seen.

They might struggle to match the sort of wages that PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City typically offer to their key transfer targets.

The priority for now appears to be sorting out Mohamed Salah's contractual situation, but Liverpool will hope to at least get a hearing with Haaland and his agent Mino Raiola.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

QUIZ! Can you name the 50 most valuable English players according to Transfermarkt?

FIFA 21 How to beat any defender one-on-one using 'The Bridge' technique

FEATURE 12 of football's ludicrously short managerial reigns