Liverpool report: French teenage wonderkid ready for huge move, with European clubs circling

Liverpool are looking to move for a European youngster considered to be one of the most exciting in Europe – but they'll have to fight off significant competition.

The Reds have looked to lower their average age in recent seasons, bringing in the likes of Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho, while replacing the ageing Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

So far this summer, Liverpool have completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister for around £35 million – but now Jurgen Klopp could ensure the long-term future of his midfield with another huge signing.

Alexis Mac Allister joined Liverpool this summer for around £35m (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

According to Fichajes in Spain, Liverpool want to sign Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Warren Zaire-Emery, who was voted 15th in FFT's most exciting teenagers of 2023 – but the Reds are not alone.

Manchester City have apparently asked for the teenager in return for Bernardo Silva, who is wanted by the French champions, while Borussia Dortmund see Zaire-Emery as a potential replacement for Jude Bellingham.

"Both Premier League clubs are willing to do everything they can to sign the young talent," according to the report, with both Klopp and Pep Guardiola seeing the Frenchman as a talent for the "short-term" as well as longer term.

With City's squad a lot more settled than Liverpool's, however, it would seem as if the Merseysiders would be in a better position to offer younger players minutes in the Premier League.

Warren Zaire-Emery of Paris Saint-Germain is wanted by much of Europe (Image credit: Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Despite the interest in the player, however, "the club is currently not contemplating [a] sale", according to the report. With PSG underwhelming in Europe this season and currently in flux though, it would seem the player himself could be ready for a move to one of Europe's elite.

Zaire-Emery is valued at €35 million by Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who reportedly won't be moving to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.