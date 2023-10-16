Liverpool report: £80m Bayern Munich star reveals transfer talks ahead of potential record-breaking deal

Liverpool are prepared to smash their transfer record next summer, as they look to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian King was said to be the subject of a world-record bid from Saudi Arabia's Pro League over the summer, with talk of £200 million offers coming in. Liverpool resisted, however, keeping Salah for another year in a tumultuous summer in which they lost three stars to the Middle East.

But with Salah set to enter the last year of his contract next summer, there will once again be interest in his services – and the Reds are already lining out their succession plan.

Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mirror have linked Bayern Munich and former Manchester City winger, Leroy Sane, with a move to Anfield.

The report also states that the German would cost around £80 million or more. That would make him a record signing on Merseyside.

In 2018, Sane revealed to the Guardian that he had previously spoken to Jurgen Klopp about a move to the Premier League. This was prior to him joining City – though he could now fulfill Klopp's original desire and replace Salah as a like-for-like left-footed right-winger.

“Yes, I was also talking with them. Jürgen was calling me too, talking to me,” Sane confirmed.

Leroy Sane is reportedly wanted by Liverpool (Image credit: Getty)

“That was before I joined City. He did a good job at Dortmund – I met him when he was there. He’s a good guy, nice guy – honest. He [has] worked well with Liverpool.”

Sane is valued at €65m by Transfermarkt.

