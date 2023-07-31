Liverpool could make record-breaking bid for Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol: report

By Mark White
published

Liverpool are looking to gazump Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol, with the Treble-winners still yet to agree a deal

Liverpool and Manchester City managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola respectively
(Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to gazump Manchester City for Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, in a huge transfer twist.

The Treble winners have been trying to complete the Gvardiol deal all window and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal is still on. The transfer guru tweeted that a verbal agreement was reached on July 20 – but with RB Leipzig still yet to agree full terms with Manchester City, the move appears to have stalled.

Liverpool have long held an interest in the 21-year-old – and now, are looking to rival the Citizens for his signature. 

Croatia's defender #20 Josko Gvardiol eyes the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Croatia and Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2022.

Josko Gvardiol looks Premier League-bound (Image credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Reds are set to offer £85 million to secure Gvardiol and beat City to the signing.

The move would make the defender the most expensive player in Anfield history ahead of Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk – but could also complete Klopp's line-up with other business this window giving the Merseysiders a radically different looking XI.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold inverting into midfield towards the end of last season, Liverpool played with a box midfield, leaving Andy Robertson forming a back three to build up with – though the Scot is naturally more of an overlapping player.

Gvardiol would allow a natural option to remain in defence at left-back, though can play at centre-back, too. The likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai can play as the duel No.10s ahead of the 3-2 buildup shape.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during a pre-season friendly match

Gvardiol would give plenty of options to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Although Liverpool would love to secure Gvardiol, however, the move to Manchester City may well be too far down the line to stop now.

Gvardiol is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt.

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer. 

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who won't be moving to Merseyside

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.

