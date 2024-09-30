Liverpool star sees big-money exit route emerge with replacement confirmed to arrive: report

Liverpool had a relatively quiet summer in the transfer market this year, as the club opted not to make significant changes to the playing squad following the arrival of new manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili were the only two players signed this summer, with the latter not linking up with the team until next season.

The Reds could soon find themselves in something of a transitional period in regards to their squad however, as key players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all in the final year of their respective deals, and with the latter pair now into their 30s, replacements will soon be needed regardless of whether or not they pen new contracts at Anfield.

Alisson sees fresh exit route from Liverpool emerge

This succession planning was the reason that the club spent an initial £25million on Mamardashvili, who will remain at Valencia for the current season before heading to Merseyside where he is viewed at the long-term successor to Alisson.

The 31-year-old Brazilian stopper, who FourFourTwo currently rank as the best goalkeeper in the world, has been the subject of links to a move to the Saudi Pro League, but he may now have the option to remain in Europe if Mamardashvili does arrive and usurp him in Slot’s side.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Image credit: Alamy)

According to the Sun, Bayern Munich are ‘very keen’ on Alisson, amid concerns over the fitness of their club legend Manuel Neuer, who will turn 39 before the end of the season.

A summer 2025 move has been touted, with Bayern boss Vincent Kompany said to be pushing for the transfer, although the report adds that Liverpool would require ‘a fortune’ to sanction a move.

Alisson arrived from Liverpool from Roma for a fee of £71.6million in 2018 and has gone on to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup with the Reds and while he shows little sign of declining, the club will have a decision to make, if Mamardashvili arrives and lives up to his potential.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the ability to land a significant fee for Alisson next summer, if they decide that Mamardashvili is up for the job of replacing him, could be very tempting.

The Brazilian is currently valued at €28million by Transfermarkt.

If the club do find themselves having to replace one or more of the aforementioned trio who’s contracts are ticking this summer, they will need these funds to attack the transfer window.