Liverpool to begin negotiations with Joshua Kimmich: report

Liverpool are set to open talks over signing Bayern Munich and Germany superstar Joshua Kimmich.

The full-back-cum-midfielder has been one of the stars of Euro 2024 for the hosts but looks like leaving the Allianz Arena this summer after nine years. Thomas Tuchel moved Kimmich back to right-back last season, with his future in the centre of the park uncertain under new boss Vincent Kompany.

Premier League sides have been linked with the 29-year-old – and now it appears as if Liverpool have initiated the first steps for the star to become Arne Slot's first signing.

Arne Slot is yet to sign anyone yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

CaughtOffside claims that the Reds are moving for Kimmich due to Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners now looking closer to joining Juventus.

Manchester City are also said to be in the mix for Kimmich, while Fichajes in Spain reported earlier this year that Arsenal have an agreement for the Bayern Munich star.

VIDEO: Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Is So Good

The Anfield links for Kimmich imply one of two things. Either Liverpool see him as a midfielder and Slot is looking to upgrade on his options in the centre of the pitch – or the Reds expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to depart the club, with his contract set to expire next summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FourFourTwo understands that Alexander-Arnold is the highest priority to retain of their three stars approaching free agent status – the other two being Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah – so in our view, a move for Kimmich could mean that Liverpool's new boss is unhappy with his options in midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is approaching the end of his contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Slot's compatriot Ryan Gravenberch last summer, while Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are both options in central midfield.

Kimmich is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool have been given the go-ahead for a Real Madrid superstar to join, while surging ahead of rivals in race for in-demand Premier League star. A move for

Dwight Yorke, meanwhile, believes Manchester United should make SHOCK move for Liverpool star.