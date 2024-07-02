Liverpool to begin negotiations with Joshua Kimmich: report

Liverpool are looking to bring in Joshua Kimmich, with talks set to start over a move

Liverpool are set to open talks over signing Bayern Munich and Germany superstar Joshua Kimmich. 

The full-back-cum-midfielder has been one of the stars of Euro 2024 for the hosts but looks like leaving the Allianz Arena this summer after nine years. Thomas Tuchel moved Kimmich back to right-back last season, with his future in the centre of the park uncertain under new boss Vincent Kompany. 

