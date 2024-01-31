Virgil van Dijk makes major Liverpool transfer admission amid doubts over future

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has sought to clarify comments which raised doubts about his future in the wake of Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down as manager.

Klopp stunned the football world by announcing last Friday that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season. And, in reacting to his boss' bombshell, club captain Van Dijk said he wasn't sure whether he would be a part of the post-Klopp era at Anfield.

Asked if he saw himself in Liverpool's plans for next season, Van Dijk replied: "That's a big question. I don't know."

Van Dijk scored in Liverpool's 5-2 FA Cup thrashing of Norwich City on Sunday, their first game since Klopp's announcement (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the Dutch centre-back, 32, has since expanded on his comments. In an interview with Sky Germany, he said: "It is much taken out of context.

"To be 100% clear, I am fully committed to the club. I love the club; I love the fans. It is fully taken out of context.

"It is not about me...it is about us; nothing has changed. Five days ago, we weren't even speaking about my contract, so it's a bit silly. My full focus is on making sure this year is a very special year."

Van Dijk, who was named skipper following the departure of Jordan Henderson last summer, is out of contract at the end of next season.

Van Dijk has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup with Klopp's Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

After admitting that news of Klopp's impending exit was "a hard one to take", Van Dijk urged his teammates to push on and ensure the German's tenure ends on a high.

Liverpool go into Wednesday night's home clash with Chelsea top of the Premier League table. The Reds also recently booked their place in the Carabao Cup final – where they will again face Chelsea – and have just advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

