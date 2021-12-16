Liverpool v Newcastle live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v Newcastle live stream, Thursday 16 December, 8.00pm GMT

Looking for a Liverpool v Newcastle live stream? You're in the right place.

Liverpool will be expected to keep up pace in the title race when they host relegation battling Newcastle at Anfield on Thursday.

The Reds began the midweek round in second place, one point behind leaders Manchester City and one ahead of Chelsea in third.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are second-bottom and coming off a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side didn’t have it easy at the weekend as they had to fight hard to earn a 1-0 win over Steven Gerrard and his Aston Villa side, courtesy of a debatable penalty decision.

But they got the job done to clinch a seventh consecutive win in all competitions.

The Reds have now scored in 26 consecutive Premier League games, and will be relishing the chance to attack a porous Magpies backline.

Newcastle have conceded 34 goals this season, the highest number in the division and their most after 16 games since being relegated from the top flight in 1977-78 with the same number.

Four of those came in a shambolic defeat to Leicester on Sunday, their biggest league defeat since a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Man City in July 2020.

The result dampened the Tynesiders’ enthusiasm somewhat, after they finally clinched their first league win of the season against Burnley the weekend before to revive their survival hopes.

Eddie Howe’s side are only three points adrift of safety, but will require an almighty shock to claim victory at Anfield.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT on Thursday, December 16.

UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

Betting odds

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

