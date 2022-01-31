Livingston wait on Jackson Longridge after facial injury
By PA Staff published
Jackson Longridge is a doubt for Livington’s cinch Premiership clash with St Johnstone on Tuesday night.
The Livi defender sustained a cut above the eye against Hibernian on Saturday and will be assessed.
New signing Sebastian Soto has a niggle on his knee and will not be ready.
St Johnstone could hand a debut to former Hibernian midfielder Melker Hallberg but deadline-day signing Theo Bair will not arrive in Scotland in time to play.
Recent recruit Nadir Ciftci is out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Dundee last week and could be absent for several weeks.
Michael O’Halloran could return from a hamstring complaint while Shaun Rooney and Craig Bryson are both sidelined by ankle problems and David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.