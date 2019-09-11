Lucas Piazon hits out at Chelsea loan policy and pushes for permanent move away

Lucas Piazon says he is tired of being loaned out and wants to bring his Chelsea career to a permanent end.

The Brazilian winger moved to Stamford Bridge in 2011 but has made just three first-team appearances for the Blues since then.

Piazon has spent the majority of his Chelsea career out on loan, embarking on eight different temporary spells in six different countries.

And after spending time at Malaga, Vitesse, Frankfurt, Reading, Fulham, Chievo and current club Rio Ave, Piazon is keen to depart Chelsea for good.

“My time at Chelsea is already over,” he told A Bola. “I'm 25, I've been on loan several times. I've been at Chelsea since 2011, I've been on loan almost all over Europe.

“I'm tired of playing here and there, I need a place where I can feel at home. I want to know that in July I will return to the same place, to the same house.

“I'd have a good season on loan, but I'd come back and was soon loaned again. There was no point in going out on loan, playing well, coming back, not being used and being loaned again.

“There comes a time in your career that makes no sense anymore. By the way, I said exactly that three years ago and it didn't go so well at Chelsea, it generated some discomfort.

"I can't just blame Chelsea, because I also accepted all that. But of course, there came a time when I thought that being loaned again would no longer be necessary, I had to go on with my life.”

Piazon signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge this summer, but he expects to leave the club before it expires in 2021.

