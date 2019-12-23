Luke Shaw insists Manchester United team-mates do not blame David de Gea for Watford mistake

Luke Shaw insists David de Gea was not to blame for Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Watford on Sunday.

United now trail fourth-placed Chelsea by seven points after becoming the first team to lose to the Hornets at Vicarage Road this season.

De Gea made a major error for the opening goal, letting Ismaila Sarr's shot slip through his hands and into the net.

It is not the first mistake the Spaniard has made in recent months, but Shaw has backed his team-mate to bounce back quickly.

"Of course it was a freak goal," the defender told MUTV. “David has saved us so many times in so many different matches over the years he has been here. There is no way you can point any blame at him at all.

“He is a world-class goalkeeper and I am sure he will pick himself up. I am sure all of the lads will be around him. David is David. He is always happy so, hopefully, he can stay happy and focus on the game [against Newcastle] on Boxing Day.”

Steve Bruce's side will arrive at Old Trafford as one of the Premier League's most in-form teams, having lost only one of their last five matches.

Newcastle also beat United at St James' Park earlier this season, and Shaw acknowledges that his side will not have everything their own way in Thursday's clash.

"It is a good team and we will prepare now for that game because we need to win that game,” he added.

"The wins against Spurs and City were great but now they seem pointless with the last two results we've had, because we need to be beating the teams below us as well. We haven't done that.

“We need to be better and we know we need to be better. We will work on the training pitch and hopefully have a good Boxing Day.”

