Luton v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Luton v Chelsea live stream, Wednesday 2 March, 7.15pm GMT

Chelsea will look to bounce back from losing a domestic cup final by booking a place in the quarter-finals of another when they travel to Luton on Wednesday.

The Blues lost a thrilling League Cup final against Liverpool 11-10 on penalties, after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was brought on especially for the shoot-out, missed the decisive spot kick.

They have the chance to put that behind them in the FA Cup fifth round, where Thomas Tuchel’s side will be huge favourites against the Championship side.

That said, Luton are in terrific form and come into this home game on the back of seven wins in their last nine games in all competitions.

That run has put the Hatters into promotion contention, as they currently sit in sixth place, the final play-off spot.

Taking down the reigning European champions is another task entirely, though, and Chelsea’s form hasn’t exactly been poor.

The loss to Liverpool was their first since a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on 15 January, with Tuchel’s side winning six and drawing one between those results, a run that included a FIFA Club World Cup victory.

Luton were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea last season, losing 3-1 at Stamford Bridge to a Tammy Abraham hat-trick, and they might be relieved the England international is now thousands of miles away at Roma.

They knocked out Harrogate Town and Cambridge United to make it this far, the club’s best cup run in nine years, while Chelsea beat Chesterfield before requiring extra-time to squeeze past Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round.

Kick-off is at 7.15pm GMT on Wednesday 2 March, and it is on BBC One. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

