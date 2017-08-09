Mahrez won't leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists they will not sell Riyad Mahrez until a "reasonable" offer is made.

The Algeria international is wanted by Roma but the Serie A side are reported to have seen a second bid in the region of €35million rejected.

Roma sporting director Monchi suggested this week that they would move on to other targets if Leicester continue to rebuff their attempts to sign the winger.

Shakespeare says he wants to keep his best players wherever possible and has made it clear that they will not allow Mahrez to leave unless their demands are met.

"The transfer window can get silly if you let it," he told a news conference ahead of Leicester's Premier League opener against Arsenal on Friday. "We don't want to be a selling club. We want to be a buying club, bringing in players.

"That means I don't want to lose our best players. When you have good players, you have to accept interest in your players.

"He [Mahrez] has been focused, he's not giving me any problems. Until we get a bid that is reasonable for us, then he stays here.

"If he stays focused, he’ll be considered for selection."

Leicester are facing something of an injury crisis ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium, with Shakespeare confirming that midfield duo Danny Drinkwater and Vicente Iborra are unavailable.

However, Kelechi Iheanacho could make his competitive debut after returning to full training.

"Danny Drinkwater has a thigh injury, which should hopefully only be another week," Shakespeare said. "Vicente Iborra picked up a groin strain the other day in training, so he will miss Friday's game.

"But on a positive note, Kelechi trained fully after his little knock against Borussia Monchengladbach. And Robert Huth is back in full training, which is a real plus for us because we thought Robert would be out more time, but he's joined in and he will get some game-time with the Under-23s on Monday, which is well ahead of schedule. He's raring to go.

"Papy Mendy is back training. We get one or two back, we lose one or two – that's the way the world is at the moment in terms of the injuries."