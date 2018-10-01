Malcom left out of Barcelona squad

Malcom has been left out of the Barcelona squad for their Champions League game against Tottenham.

Barca head to Wembley on Wednesday having won their Group B opener 4-0 at home to PSV thanks to Lionel Messi's hat-trick.

Ernesto Valverde has named a 20-man group to travel to London but there is no space for Brazilian winger Malcom.

Malcom received his first Brazil call-up last month when he was named in Tite's squad for the upcoming friendlies against Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Samuel Umtiti is absent from the squad due to suspension, although the France defender is unavailable due to injury anyway.

Sergi Roberto is the other major omission after he sustained a thigh injury in Saturday's 1-1 LaLiga draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Spurs are without England international Dele Alli for Barca's visit, with further doubts over Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele and Christian Eriksen.

Mauricio Pochettino's side lost their first Group B game 2-1 away to Serie A side Inter, despite taking the lead at San Siro.