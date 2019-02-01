Mamelodi Sundowns 3 ASEC Mimosas 1: South Africans move top of Group A

Mamelodi Sundowns moved top of Group A in the CAF Champions League after a 3-1 home win against ASEC Mimosas.

Sundowns took an early lead with a beautifully created goal, Leandro Sirino turning into space and delivering an excellent cross that was met by a towering Mosa Lebusa header.

Their advantage last just five minutes, however, as Ahmed Diomande converted a penalty to level the scores for ASEC.

A pair of well-made second-half goals secured the points for Sundowns, as Themba Zwane restored the lead before Emiliano Tade finished off a counter-attack in stoppage time.