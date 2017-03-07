Man United link with Stonewall to tackle LGBT issues

Manchester United have pledged to tackle lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) issues after becoming the first British football club to announce a partnership with charity Stonewall.

The partnership will see United and Stonewall work together in an attempt to rid sport and society of inequality and exclusion, as both entities hope to improve football's relationship with the LGBT community.

Stonewall have been involved in football before, with their Rainbow Laces campaign enjoying significant support among Premier League clubs and players since its inception in 2013.

And now United have become the first club to officially link up with Stonewall, joining their "TeamPride" coalition, a group of global businesses aiming to stamp out homophobia and discrimination.

United managing director Richard Arnold said: "Manchester United always looks to be a leader in everything it does and we are proud to be the first sports club to sign up to TeamPride.



"The club has an ongoing commitment to equality across all areas and with 659 million followers around the world, it is our responsibility to show support and recognition to everybody who loves this football club.

"We have built up a positive working relationship with Stonewall and it's a great way for us to learn from each other and progress together as we strive for equality for all of our supporters."