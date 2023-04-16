Man United suffer Victor Osimhen blow as striker expresses love for Napoli: report

Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s chances of signing Victor Osimhen this summer may have taken a hit, after the Napoli (opens in new tab) striker declared his love for the Serie A leaders.

Osimhen, 24, has been in prolific form for Luciano Spalletti's Partenopei this season, banging in 25 goals to help them to the cusp of a first scudetto since 1990 and into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time ever.

The Nigerian international's scoring exploits have sparked plenty of speculation about his future, with Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab) also said to be interested (opens in new tab).

Osimhen is the top scorer in Serie A this term with 21 goals (Image credit: sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Has Osimhen hinted that he wants to stay at Napoli, though? Speaking to Italian TV after returning from injury in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hellas Verona, he said (opens in new tab):

"It was tough for me to make my dream come true of becoming a professional football player and now [I am] about to win [a trophy] for the first time. I’m at a great club and my career is growing constantly. I am already at one of the biggest clubs and I could not ask for more. Forza Napoli always!"

Osimhen has scored 15 goals in 24 caps for Nigeria (Image credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images)

Osimhen went on to describe his appreciation for the Napoli supporters – who, barring a cataclysmic end to the campaign, will soon see their team crowned champions of Italy for the third time. He added:

"The affection from the city is extraordinary, I have never received so much love. I can’t wait to celebrate with [the fans] at the stadium."

Having started out with Wolfsburg, Osimhen signed for Belgian outfit Charlleroi in 2018 – before joining Lille the following year.

After just one season in France, he was on the move again, with Napoli pouncing to secure his services for a club-record €70m (£62.5m).

Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently value Osimhen at €100m (£89.3m); such a fee would make him Man United's second-most expensive signing of all time.

