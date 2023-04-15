Manchester United plot Joao Felix bid as Chelsea err against permanent move: report

Manchester United (opens in new tab) are considering a summer swoop for Joao Felix, with Chelsea (opens in new tab) set to opt against making the forward's loan from Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) permanent.

Felix, 23, joined the Blues in January on a deal until the end of the season, having extended his Atletico contract until 2027 before the move.

As such, his price tag will have shot up – and Chelsea are said to have reservations about Atletico's £88m valuation of the Portuguese international, potentially leaving the door open for United to pounce.

Felix found the net for Chelsea in draws against West Ham and Everton (Image credit: Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

However, according to MailOnline (opens in new tab), Chelsea have not ruled out the possibility of having Felix at Stamford Bridge next season by signing him on loan again.

The former Benfica (opens in new tab) youngster – who became the fourth-most expensive player of all time when he joined Atletico for £113m four years ago – has made 13 appearances for the Blues so far, scoring twice.

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

United will be looking to upgrade their forward options this summer, although a new number nine has to be the priority for the 13-time Premier League champions – who have been linked with the likes of Harry Kane and prolific Napoli (opens in new tab) striker Victor Osimhen, among others.

Felix would not fill that particular need, but Ten Hag is thought to be an admirer of the versatile attacker, a quarter-finalist with Portugal at the 2022 World Cup – where he scored in his country's tournament-opening win over Ghana.

Felix has won 30 caps for Portugal (Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Were Felix to move to Old Trafford for the £88m Atletico are believed to be demanding (almost twice his current Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) valuation of £44.7m), he would become United's second-most expensive signing of all time – behind only Paul Pogba.

And the lure of Champions League football could well attract him to United – who are well on track to qualify for next season's competition.

Speaking on that subject last month, he said (opens in new tab): "Yeah, playing the Champions League is always different. It’s a competition that everyone wants to play [in]."

More Chelsea stories

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Reece James (opens in new tab), who Chelsea could be forced to sell in order to comply with UEFA financial fair play rules.

Meanwhile, N'golo Kante is said to be open to joining Arsenal (opens in new tab) when his Chelsea contract expires this summer.

And the Blues could miss out on Italy star Nicolo Barella to Liverpool (opens in new tab) – a potential destination for Mason Mount, who has also been linked with a switch to Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich (opens in new tab).