Man United thrash Ipswich and Forest, Shearer tops the charts - 10,000 Premier League games in numbers

The Premier League will tick past the 10,000-game mark during Saturday's matches.

Since its maiden season following a breakaway from the Football League in 1992-93, the Premier League has seen 9,996 contests staged, with Manchester City's early Saturday kick-off at Burnley next on the agenda.

It means one of the day's 15:00 GMT kick-offs at Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City, Manchester United or West Brom will earn the distinction of being the 10,000th game.

Here, with the help of Opta, we look at some of the Premier League's stand-out numbers as the competition approaches 10,000 matches.

9-0 – The biggest win in Premier League history, when Alex Ferguson's Manchester United thumped Ipswich Town at Old Trafford in March, 1995. Andy Cole scored five.

8-1 – The biggest away win, with Ferguson's United again the team to dish out the punishment. Things were bad enough for Nottingham Forest in February 1999 before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came off the bench to net four.

11 – The most goals in a single match came when Portsmouth and Reading engaged in a remarkable match at Fratton Park in September 2007. The hosts prevailed 7-4.

1-0 – The most common scoreline in Premier League history, with 1,827 contests decided by the solitary goal. Next up is 2-1, with 1,486 sides winning by the odd goal in three. There have been 851 0-0 draws and a surprising 14 instances of 7-1.

1,447 – Plenty of managers had their say about the hectic festive schedule this season and, somewhat predictably, there have been more Premier League games in December than any other month.

7,350 – The number of wins overall in the Premier League, set against 2,646 draws. Teams have won away from home 2,738 times.

26,435 – The total goals scored throughout the Premier League era.

260 – Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle great Alan Shearer remains the leading scorer in Premier League history.

335 – A man who will have marked Shearer plenty of times throughout his time with Wimbledon, Birmingham City and Sunderland, no Premier League players has featured more often without scoring than Kenny Cunningham.

650 – Across spells with Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom, Gareth Barry has played more games than any other Premier League player.

407 – Giggs might have been passed by Barry in terms of appearances but his wins record remains a league best, as do the Manchester United great's 144 assists.

200 – Mark Schwarzer saved Middlesbrough and Fulham on countless occasions but the Australia goalkeeper chalked up a double century of defeats.

815 – Arsene Wenger went past Alex Ferguson's record of 810 earlier this season and has now spent more Premier League games at the helm than any manager. Ferguson's 528 wins remains the division's best mark, while no one has lost more often than Harry Redknapp (238).

987 – The number of Premier League games played by ever-presents Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton.

618 - United, as 13-time champions, have the most wins. Everton have both lost (346) and drawn (284) more games than any other team in Premier League history.