Manchester City midfielder Georgia Stanway joins Bayern Munich

England midfielder Georgia Stanway has joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The clubs confirmed the move on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Stanway, who was reaching the end of her contract with City, had posted a farewell message to the Women’s Super League outfit on social media.

The 23-year-old said in quotes on Bayern’s official website: “I’m so excited! It just feels right.

Welcome to Munich, @StanwayGeorgia!

“It feels great to now be able to share the news and my excitement with the world. I can’t wait to get started and play for such a well-known club.

“It just felt right from the very first conversation. I was absolutely convinced and my instinct told me that I belonged here. FC Bayern has very big ambitions and I really admire that.”

Bayern sporting director Bianca Rech said: “We are very happy about Georgia’s signing.

“She is a very flexible, dangerous player and is also characterised by her mentality. It’s also a big sign and a positive signal for the league that an English player has decided to join Germany and FC Bayern.”

Stanway, who made her City debut aged 16 in 2015, played 186 times for the club in all competitions, helping them win the WSL in 2016, three FA Cups and three League Cups.

In January, she surpassed Nikita Parris as the team’s record goalscorer as a hat-trick in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest took her to 64 goals, and she has netted three more times since then.

Her message on social media on Tuesday morning said: “I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer. I have been grateful to call it my home for the past seven years.

“Today I leave as the club’s leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies.

“A huge thank you to all the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout. I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I’ll be back as a fan if not a player!”

Set to be part of England’s squad for the home Euros this summer, Stanway has scored eight goals in 31 appearances for the Lionesses, and played for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.