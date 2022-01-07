Manchester City transfer news: Deal for Dusan Vlahovic "on" this January

A Manchester City move for striker Dusan Vlahovic is "on" this month, with the Premier League club willing to meet Fiorentina's €70m valuation.

That is according to reports from English media outlet The Mirror, who claim that Fiorentina are keen to cash in on the 21-year-old in the coming weeks. City are one of a number of elite clubs linked with a move for a player who has netted 16 times in Serie A already this campaign. The Serbian is seen as a potential long-term successor to Sergio Aguero in City's attack.

Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his desire to add a top level striker to his squad, with Gabriel Jesus the only recognised centre forward in the Catalan's first team. Jesus is admired for his work rate and versatility but hasn't been able to match Aguero for sheer goal scoring prowess since joining City in 2017.

A Manchester City move for Harry Kane broke down in the summer, with Spurs demanding north of £150m for the England captain. Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland is also a target, but he too would command an astronomical transfer fee.

Vlahovic is deemed a more affordable option, and it is believed one English club has made an official enquiry for the Fiorentina attacker this week, with Manchester City the prime suspect.

They may have to fight off internet from rival clubs, however. Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Chelsea have also been linked in the past couple of weeks.

