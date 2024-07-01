Manchester City target desperate to be reunited with Pep Guardiola: report

Manchester City have so far kept their powder dry in terms of new faces this summer, despite the transfer market starting to heat up.

That could be set to change in the coming days and weeks, though. Aided by the unofficial June 30 deadline that has seen clubs at risk of breaching profit and sustainability limits forced into action, a stream of done deals is beginning to flow.

While Champions were able to bank £20m by selling Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton, Pep Guardiola’s side could now find that an in-demand Euro 2024 star falls into their lap and leaves rivals Liverpool and Arsenal disappointed.

VIDEO: Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is SO GOOD

That’s because, according to the Daily Star, Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is ‘desperate’ to be reunited with his former boss Guardiola at the Etihad and he has told his representatives that a move to City is his top choice destination this summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be keeping a close eye on the player’s situation, while Liverpool believe a move for the 29-year-old would be a huge statement at the start of Arne Slot’s first season in charge at Anfield.

Guardiola signed Kimmich for Bayern from RB Leipzig in January 2015, with the versatile right-sided player able to quickly establish himself in the Bayern side, winning the Bundesliga in his first eight seasons with the club, before last season’s second-placed finish behind Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kimmich is now into the final year of his Bayern contract and reportedly does not want to sign new deal, with a £40million price tag for his services mooted. As well as Premier League interest, the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with the 90-time Germany international.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, a move to Manchester City would make a great deal of sense for both player and club. Kimmich’s versatility which can see him excel at either right-back or in defensive midfield would add something to City’s squad as they go hunting for a fifth Premier League title in a row, while the player’s previous working relationship with Guardiola should minimise the time he takes to adapt to the set-up at City, something which has impacted new signings in recent seasons.

Kimmich is valued at €50million by Transfermarkt.

Kimmich has been starting for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

