Manchester City target desperate to be reunited with Pep Guardiola: report

By
published

Manchester City could have stolen a march on Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool for a key Euro 2024 star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City have so far kept their powder dry in terms of new faces this summer, despite the transfer market starting to heat up.

That could be set to change in the coming days and weeks, though. Aided by the unofficial June 30 deadline that has seen clubs at risk of breaching profit and sustainability limits forced into action, a stream of done deals is beginning to flow. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.