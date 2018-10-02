Manchester United 0 Valencia 0: Mourinho's men four without a win after limp display

Manchester United have now gone four games without a win in all competitions following Tuesday's 0-0 Champions League draw with Valencia at Old Trafford.

Fresh from a humbling week in which they exited the EFL Cup to Derby County and lost 3-1 to West Ham in the Premier League, Jose Mourinho's side produced another lifeless display in their second continental game of the season.

Just five shots on target being mustered between the two sides over whole match underlined the lack of quality from an attacking standpoint, with United again unable to get the best out of Alexis Sanchez, restored to the starting line-up after being dropped at the weekend.

The result means the Red Devils are second in Group H, two points behind Juventus and three above third-place Valencia, but the manner of the display will do little to ease the pressure on their under-fire manager, with Marcus Rashford's late free-kick the closest they game to a winner.