Manchester United close to announcing wonderkid signing from rivals: report

By
published

Manchester United appear set to land a promising young forward

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s two major signings so far this summer have seen the club move to bring in younger talent.

Eighteen-year-old Leny Yoro is rated as one of Europe’s best young defensive prospects, while they hope 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee has his best years ahead of him. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.