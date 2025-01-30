Manchester United defender could follow Antony on transfer excursion to Real Betis: report

Ruben Amorim has plenty to consider before the transfer deadline closes

Manchester United could be about to send another star to La Liga this month.

Antony has already headed for Spain after his stock rapidly decreased. The former Ajax winger netted just one goal in 14 appearances for the Red Devils this term amid claims that head coach Ruben Amorim could look to make him into a full-back.

But one other player who is also out of favour at Old Trafford is now being linked with a temporary switch to Real Betis too, having just returned from a lengthy injury lay-off over the past 18 months.

Tyrell Malacia could ALSO be on his way to Real Betis on loan, according to reports

Tyrell Malacia is likely to head out on loan before February 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A move to Spain or even back to the Netherlands has been touted for Tyrell Malacia but Real Betis is the next club to be linked with the 25-year-old. As per Diario de Sevilla, the ex-Feyenoord man has been offered to manager Manuel Pelligrini.

Although the move is considered 'unlikely' due to other mitigating factors, Malacia needs game time and bit-part appearances in the Europa League are all the left-back has been restricted to.

It remains unclear whether Malacia has a future at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Head coach Amorim has remained relatively tight-lipped on his plans for Malacia, but with Diogo Dalot playing the majority of games at left wing-back lately and Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu set to sign, it doesn't look great for the Dutchman.

Malacia's injury caused huge controversy given the misinformation over the situation last season when it was confirmed he had sustained several setbacks in regard to his knee injury.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A loan move does look like the best bet for Malacia and his cameo against Rangers recently was relatively stable for the most part.

But as we know, Amorim is keen for his wing-backs to be able to operate higher forward and whether the 25-year-old can do that remains a huge question mark.

In FourFourTwo's view, Malacia looks like another player Amorim would be happy to get rid of and we can see him being moved on in the summer months. Unless he changes his game, much like Dorgu's in the final third, it could spell the end of his time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United faces FCSB in the Europa League on Thursday with hopes of securing a top-eight finish.