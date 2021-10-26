Ole Gunnar Solskjaer safe for now but Manchester United players are losing faith

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job as Manchester United manager is safe for now, according to reports.

The Norwegian is under huge pressure after his team's dismal 5-0 demolition by Liverpool on Sunday.

United have now gone four games without a win in the Premier League and are already eight points adrift of top spot.

This weekend's shellacking by their arch-rivals at Old Trafford was a new low, but The Athletic reports that Solskjaer will still be in charge when United visit Tottenham on Saturday.

Joel Glazer, the co-chairman of the club, held talks with Ed Woodward and Richard Arnold on Monday.

The conclusion of those discussions was to keep Solskjaer in the hot seat for the time being.

Key figures at the club are still wedded to the long-term project which the former Molde manager has embarked upon since being handed the reins on a permanent basis in March 2019.

As such, Solskjaer will be given an opportunity to turn things around despite growing discontent within the dressing room.

A number of players within the squad are beginning to doubt the 48-year-old's capacity to compete with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

The mood is not said to be as bad as it was in the final days of Jose Mourinho's tenure, but it will be a big ask for Solskjaer to win back mass support from here.

Some will no doubt interpret the board's unwillingness to pull the trigger as a sign of loyalty.

Equally, though, it could be seen as a dereliction of duty and another sign that United need an overhaul behind the scenes.

The pressure on Solskjaer will remain intense and even a victory over Tottenham this weekend would not be enough to dispel the doubts over his suitability for the role.

The United manager is expected to make changes to his team for the trip to north London on Saturday.

