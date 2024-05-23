Manchester United have made conclusive decision on Erik ten Hag's future regardless of FA Cup final result: report

Manchester United are said to have made a definitive decision on the future of Erik ten Hag.

The former Ajax head coach has suffered a dwindling second season at Old Trafford having posted an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, the lowest in the club's history.

With new minority owners INEOS having yet to decide on whether to keep the Dutchman, names such as Thomas Tuchel and Kieran McKenna have gathered speculation in recent days.

WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, via (SoccerNews.nl.), the Red Devils are set to part ways with Ten Hag at the end of the 2023/24 season.

This comes as news before Manchester United's FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, in which the Blues are priced as heavy favourites.

The two teams did go head-to-head last season with Ilkay Gundogan scoring twice in a 2-1 win for Pep Guardiola's side.

Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca are rumoured to be in the running according to the report, with both being placed on high alert to replace Ten Hag this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is out of work too having been relieved of his duties at Chelsea.

FourFourTwo understands INEOS are swaying towards keeping Ten Hag next season with the consensus that 'freak injuries' have curtailed any progress in the last 12 months.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. (Image credit: Alamy)

Asked if he is worried about succumbing to the same fate many former Manchester United managers have suffered, the 54-year-old remained upbeat in a recent press conference.

"No. I think they [owners] have common sense," said Ten Hag earlier this month.

"They know that will have a negative impact on results. Still we are fighting.

"It's huge the FA Cup final. We are happy to be there. It can be a highlight for this season.

"We aren't happy but we know the reason we are underperforming is because of the injuries. No team will perform when you have so many injuries in key areas."

Manchester United have blown hot and cold this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

