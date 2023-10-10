Manchester United dressing room divided over key issue - but there's only going to be one outcome: report

Manchester United are a club currently in a state of flux. The ownership issue continues to rumble on, while performances on the pitch leave much to be desired.

No wonder, therefore, that the Manchester United dressing room is currently divided. However, there's one key issue - amid a myriad of other problems - that is currently affecting Erik ten Hag and his haunches: Jadon Sancho.

After Sancho publicly disputed Ten Hag's comments for dropping him for the Red Devils' trip to Arsenal at the beginning of September, the Dutchman has forced the 23-year-old to train away from the first team. Sancho has refused to apologise, too, and reports have since emerged linking him with a January return to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho and Erik ten Hag don't look like resolving their relationship (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Mirror, though, the Manchester United dressing room is split over the future of Sancho at Old Trafford. The publication reports that many of the players are unhappy with his reaction to being dropped against Arsenal, though there are a few who have pleaded with him to try and resolve the situation.

Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw have all, reportedly, tried to help Sancho understand his error and move on by apologising to Ten Hag, with the Mirror even including a quote from a source close to members of the first-team squad.

“Jadon's team-mates have been telling him to back down and say sorry to the boss," the source reportedly said.

Sancho wants to leave the club in January (Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

"They want him to apologise. They sympathise with him and the way he feels, but recognise a line was crossed with what he posted.”

While there is sympathy for Sancho's current situation in the Manchester United dressing room, many realise that there is no way back for the forward at the club, with his spell out in the cold set to continue.

Despite only joining the club in the summer of 2021 for £73m, Sancho has struggled to replicate his previous form in the Bundesliga, leaving United willing to take a cut-price deal for him. His high wages could prove a stumbling block, however, meaning a temporary move in January seems more likely.

