Manchester United looking to offload signing branded 'dumb' by Sir Jim Ratcliffe: report

Manchester United and the ownership situation is still currently in a state of flux, with the Glazers seemingly reluctant to hand over the club to either Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim.

While transfers are still being made, with Mason Mount already joining and Andre Onana reportedly on his way to Old Trafford, Ratcliffe has been critical in the past about the transfer strategy employed by Manchester United, suggesting the signing of Fred was "dumb".

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fulham and sides in Saudi Arabia are considering bidding for Fred, who looks set to depart Old Trafford after five years at the club.

However, that transfer could be exacerbated if Ratcliffe takes over ownership of Manchester United. In a 2019 interview with The Times, Ratcliffe suggested the club made poor transfer decisions, highlighting the £47m arrival of Fred as poor business.

"[INEOS] never wants to be the dumb money in town, never," Ratcliffe said. "They [United] are in quite a big pickle as a business. They haven't got the manager selection right, haven't bought well.

"They have been the dumb money, which you see with players like Fred. United have spent an immense amount since Ferguson left and been poor, to put it mildly. Shockingly poor, to be honest.

"We have a different approach here [Nice] to be moderately intelligent about it. Try to do it more grass roots, trying to locate young talent. Some clubs seem to have an ability to do that, Southampton, Lille. United have done it really poorly. They have lost the plot."

Fred has just one year remaining on his Manchester United contract, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €20m.

The Brazilian recently swapped his agents, intensifying speculation that he will be shown the exit door by Erik ten Hag this summer.

