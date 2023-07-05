Manchester United handed major boost in Andre Onana pursuit: report

Manchester United have identified Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as their first-choice goalkeeping target this transfer window, and latest developments suggest they're closer than ever to getting their man.

The goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford is currently in a state of flux, with David De Gea now a free agent upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, following controversy surrounding an agreed, then later retracted, deal.

Erik ten Hag wants Andre Onana as his No.1, though, and has been pushing the club's hierarchy to force through a move, the Dutchman is confident the Inter Milan stopper will improve his team's ability to play out from the back.

According to 90min, that move is becoming increasingly likely, too, after Onana reportedly rejected interest from Saudi Arabia. Despite being offered a lucrative contract to move to the Middle East, the Cameroonian keeper instead wants to work with his former Ajax boss in the Premier League.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also suggests Onana is keen on signing for Manchester United, though there are still some stumbling blocks to overcome.

Romano reports that the Red Devils have offered Inter £39m for the 27-year-old, considerably less than the £51m they're seeking for Onana as it stands. While United value Onana at £43m, there are suggestions the club are confident of being in a strong position in negotiations.

Onana still has four years remaining on his deal at San Siro, but Inter Milan are currently facing some financial difficulties and could be forced to sell for less than what they value him at.

Ten Hag's side has already signed Mason Mount for £55m this summer, and as well as a goalkeeper are after a striker as a priority incoming. However, with financial fair play regulations to consider, it is understandable Manchester United are intent on squeezing every last pound they can out of future deals.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.

Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, and, incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.

United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabiot has been linked, too.