Manchester United make Bundesliga striker who scored twice vs City their top target for January transfer window: report

Manchester United have reportedly identified a young Bundesliga striker as their top target for the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a series of forwards over the last few months and remain keen to strengthen their attack this winter, despite the signing of Rasmus Hojlund last summer.

With both Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, manager Erik ten Hag is ready to bring in a new player who can solve the team's difficulties in front of goal.

Those issues were evident again on Saturday as United lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League, with Ten Hag admitting afterwards that the Red Devils had not done well enough in the final third.

According to The Mirror, United have identified Belgium striker Lois Openda as their top target for January.

The 23-year-old impressed against Manchester City in the Champions League last month, scoring twice for RB Leipzig in a 3-2 defeat at the Etihad.

Openda has scored 14 goals in 21 games for Leipzig since his £35 million move from French side Lens last summer.

Due to his impressive form in Germany, Openda's value is now thought to be over double that amount, with a possible fee of £75m estimated to be what it might take for Leipzig to sell.

United are one of several top Premier League clubs in the market for a striker in January, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all understood to be keen on recruiting a centre-forward this winter.

