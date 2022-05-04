Manchester United and Arsenal want Aurelian Tchouameni – and the wonderkid wants a Premier League move, according to transfer insider

Manchester United and Arsenal are both in the race for Aurelian Tchouameni – and the Monaco star wants to move to England this summer.

Tchouameni has emerged as one of the most exciting young footballing prospects in the world at Monaco following his move from Bordeaux, playing as a No.6 to a high level in Ligue 1. At just 22, he's been touted as the future of French football.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Liverpool or Real Madrid – but according to one insider, there are other names in the hat.

(Image credit: PA)

“A lot of clubs in the Premier League are following him, Arsenal, Manchester United to name a few,” Gianluca Di Marzio told wettfreunde. “He prefers to play in the Premier League.

“Nowadays players want to play in the Premier League. He stayed another year in Monaco because he was waiting for the possibility of going to the Premier League. I think this could be the summer for him to go.”

Arsenal and United may seem like the frontrunners now but Juventus are also interested in the midfielder. The Turin side beat the Gunners to the signing of Dusan Vlahovic in the winter and may well try to snare Tchouameni – and perhaps Emirates defender Gabriel this summer, too, according to Di Marzio.

(Image credit: Getty)

“Juventus loves him. They wanted him a lot in the past, but now there is no deal on the table. They would love to have him,” the Italian continued.

“I hope Juventus will get him, because that would mean they would have started to buy young players.

“But that will be difficult. Would require selling players like Arthur (Melo). Arthur could come to Arsenal. They wanted him in January and will maybe still want him in this summer. There's talks about a swap deal with players like Gabriel, who can be a target for Juventus defence.”

Tchouameni is valued at around £36 million by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United and Arsenal stories

The rumour mill is going into overdrive over who Arsenal will bring in to fill the centre-forward spot in the team next season. Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked since last summer with those whispers refusing to go away, Ivan Toney has entered the frame as an option, while "the new Thierry Henry" has been touted.

Gabriel Jesus is a big rumour doing the rounds right now, as is Darwin Nunez, who Manchester United are reportedly closer to signing. One Brazilian wonderkid is also apparently in talks. Manchester United have been linked with a vast array of talents ever since Erik ten Hag was confirmed as manager, with one surprising forward from Ajax emerging as a potential buy for the club this summer.

Frenkie de Jong is an apparent target for Ten Hag following their time together at Ajax. Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen is another player being talked about in relation to a move.