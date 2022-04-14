Manchester United report: United "holding talks" over signing South American wonderkid

By published

Manchester United and Real Madrid are making the move for a highly-rated youngster

Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez
(Image credit: Getty)

Manchester United are pursuing a transfer for a much sought-after South American starlet. 

Enzo Fernandez is believed to be wanted by both Arsenal and Real Madrid but according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo of TyC Sports, United have held talks over bringing the Argentinian to Old Trafford. 

Fernandez is just 21 years old and has impressed hugely since stepping into the River Plate side under Marcelo Gallardo. He also completed a loan spell at Defensa y Justicia, where he played under former Chelsea forward, Hernan Crespo.

Paul Pogba

(Image credit: PA)

Despite his tender age though, the star might be ready to step into the Red Devils' set-up already – especially with outgoings this summer.

Manchester United are set to lose the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard from the midfield, with all three coming to the end of their respective contracts. Fernandez, meanwhile, has played at the highest level in South America – and though he would need to adapt, he has endured a very physical style of play and could slot in.

With a release clause believed to be around £16m, too, he could be seen as a potentially cheaper option as cover in the centre of the park, allowing United to strengthen heavily elsewhere on the field. The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Darwin Nunez as a No.9. 

Darwin Nunez

(Image credit: Getty)

Erik Ten Hag is expected to take charge of Manchester United in the coming weeks, with a big rebuild expected this summer. Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be stepping into a consultancy role at the end of his temporary time in the dugout. 

Fernandez is valued at around £6m by Transfermarkt

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a major u-turn and in fact offer Paul Pogba a new contract – which has apparently upset several of the dressing room.

There are big rumours about a busy summer at Old Trafford: Ten Hag apparently wants to bring three Ajax stars with him to the Premier LeagueYouri Tielemans is a potential arrival in midfield and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also on the radar

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has mocked "whatshisname" Harry Maguire as Cristiano Ronaldo's captain at Manchester United.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT