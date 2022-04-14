Manchester United report: United "holding talks" over signing South American wonderkid

Manchester United are pursuing a transfer for a much sought-after South American starlet.

Enzo Fernandez is believed to be wanted by both Arsenal and Real Madrid but according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo of TyC Sports, United have held talks over bringing the Argentinian to Old Trafford.

Fernandez is just 21 years old and has impressed hugely since stepping into the River Plate side under Marcelo Gallardo. He also completed a loan spell at Defensa y Justicia, where he played under former Chelsea forward, Hernan Crespo.

(Image credit: PA)

Despite his tender age though, the star might be ready to step into the Red Devils' set-up already – especially with outgoings this summer.

Manchester United are set to lose the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard from the midfield, with all three coming to the end of their respective contracts. Fernandez, meanwhile, has played at the highest level in South America – and though he would need to adapt, he has endured a very physical style of play and could slot in.

With a release clause believed to be around £16m, too, he could be seen as a potentially cheaper option as cover in the centre of the park, allowing United to strengthen heavily elsewhere on the field. The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Darwin Nunez as a No.9.

(Image credit: Getty)

Erik Ten Hag is expected to take charge of Manchester United in the coming weeks, with a big rebuild expected this summer. Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be stepping into a consultancy role at the end of his temporary time in the dugout.

Fernandez is valued at around £6m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a major u-turn and in fact offer Paul Pogba a new contract – which has apparently upset several of the dressing room.

There are big rumours about a busy summer at Old Trafford: Ten Hag apparently wants to bring three Ajax stars with him to the Premier League, Youri Tielemans is a potential arrival in midfield and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also on the radar.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has mocked "whatshisname" Harry Maguire as Cristiano Ronaldo's captain at Manchester United.