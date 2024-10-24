Manchester United midfielder suffers yet another setback as Old Trafford struggles continue

Manchester United's torrid injury record appears to have followed them into the new season after suffering the second-most individual injuries in the Premier League last season.

Having spent the best part of a year without a recognised left-back, Erik ten Hag now appears to be juggling widespread absences as the Red Devils head into a hectic period of the season with fixtures coming thick and fast.

Leny Yoro is yet to make his debut having picked up an issue over pre-season, while Kobbie Mainoo now looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines having withdrawn from the most recent England camp, although he's not the only midfielder set for an extended spell on the treatment table.

Manchester United midfielder suffers further injury setback

Mason Mount has struggled since arriving from Chelsea in 2023 (Image credit: Alamy)

Mason Mount has struggled to get his Manchester United career off the ground since making the highly-anticipated £55 million move from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Initially seen as a more dynamic replacement for the ageing Christian Eriksen capable of slotting next to Casemiro in midfield, Mount picked up an injury just a few weeks into the season, going on to miss a total of 27 games in his debut campaign.

Mount looks set for another spell on the sidelines (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new season offered renewed hope that Mount could finally deliver on the promise he showed at Chelsea, having enjoyed a full pre-season under Erik ten Hag.

However, the brief return was once again curtailed by a hamstring injury, keeping him out for three games before returning as a substitute in the 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham.

40 minutes and a fresh hamstring issue later and the 25-year-old was back on the treatment table at Carrington and is yet to be seen since, with ten Hag confirming he will be out for a while longer in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"I think a bit longer [to wait for Mount], that's what we expected," ten Hag said prior to his side's trip to Fenerbahce on Thursday. "I think he will be back soon."

The Red Devils head to Turkey with just three midfielders in their squad, restricted by injuries to Mount and Mainoo while captain Bruno Fernandes picked up a suspension for his red card against Porto in game week two.

Jose Mourinho's side currently sit 4th in the Turkish Süper Lig, boasting a squad of former Premier League stars, including ex-United midfielders Fred and Sofyan Amrabat.

Manchester United take on West Ham United this weekend when Premier League action returns.