Manchester United moving for European wonderkid after incredible scout report: report

By
published

Manchester United dispatched scouts to watch a promising wonderkid in action

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s INEOS regime have just completed their first transfer window as the club look to undergo a rebuilding process following last season’s eighth-placed Premier League finish.

The club bought in five new faces over the summer, spending almost £200million on Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte, all of whom will be expected to make a first-team impact this season.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.