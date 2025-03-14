Manchester United ‘officially want’ one of Jose Mourinho’s players: report

By published

Manchester United have a Fenerbahce defender in their sights as summer rebuild plans gather pace

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim cannot seem to get a winning formula out of his side
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim’s challenging start got a welcome boost with a big Europa League win on Thursday and his club’s scouts were treated to a commanding performance elsewhere.

Manchester United powered past Real Sociedad and were reportedly represented at Ibrox as Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce won 2-0 to take Rangers to a penalty shoot-out.

The Gers won on penalties but United’s scouts saw their teenage transfer target lead Fenerbahce to a clean sheet.

Man United are interested in Fenerbahce defender

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has indicated he may be on his way back to the UK

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce were knocked out of the Europa League by Rangers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former United manager Mourinho has increasingly put his faith in 19-year-old central defender Yusuf Akcicek and the Red Devils scouts watched him twice against Rangers in the Europa League.

The Istanbul-born teenager is subject to significant interest from England and France, according to reports in the Turkish sports media.

Manchester United target GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 13: Fenerbahce's Yusuf Akcicek and Rangers' Vaclav Cerny in action during a UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Rangers and Fenerbahce at Ibrox Stadium, on March 13, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Akcicek playing against Rangers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reports that United’s interest is serious, with Fenerbahce vice-president Acun Ilicali confirming that an offer has been received from a Premier League club.

“Manchester United officially wants Yusuf Akcicek,” claims Sabuncuoglu. “In fact, along with Manchester United, one of the five big teams in England has also stepped in.

“But as of now, one of [the interested clubs] is from France. The other one is Manchester United; two teams officially want Yusuf Akcicek from Fenerbahce. The team that wants him from France is not Paris Saint-Germain, but a big team there wants him.”

The Turkish reporter says that United’s interest is concrete and they appear to be in pole position when it comes to snagging Akcicek’s signature.

Manchester United target GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 13: Fenerbahce's Yusuf Akcicek and Rangers' Vaclav Cerny in action during a UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Rangers and Fenerbahce at Ibrox Stadium, on March 13, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Akcicek in Europa League action (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Manchester United wants him very much… I expected an official offer of around £10-15m to come out in the summer. United will meet Fenerbahce in June.”

Fenerbahce are seven points behind unbeaten Istanbul rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig and the shoot-out loss in Glasgow was a devastating blow to Mourinho’s silverware hopes.

Two goals from Sebastian Szymanski gave Fenerbahce a 2-0 win on the night and took the tie to penalties after Rangers’ 3-1 win in the first leg.

Three of Mourinho’s players failed to convert their penalties and Rangers moved on to the last eight.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side's defeat against AFC Bournemouth

Ruben Amorim has taken Manchester United into the Europa League quarter-finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

United will be there too but their need to strengthen in general and at the back specifically is clear.

The club’s recruitment has been in the spotlight as a succession of managers have found themselves facing the same difficulties with expensive players who haven’t lived up to expectations.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

More about stories
A general view of the UEFA Champions League trophy at the UEFA Champions League Draw for the 2008/2009 season at the Grimaldi Center on August 28, 2008 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

REVEALED: How many more wins English teams need in Europe to clinch fifth Champions League spot
Arsenal&#039;s William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes embrace each other in celebration at full-time of the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on 25 January, 2025

FPL tips for GW 29: Should you give your defence a London flavour?
A general view of the UEFA Champions League trophy at the UEFA Champions League Draw for the 2008/2009 season at the Grimaldi Center on August 28, 2008 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

REVEALED: How many more wins English teams need in Europe to clinch fifth Champions League spot
See more latest
Most Popular
A general view of the UEFA Champions League trophy at the UEFA Champions League Draw for the 2008/2009 season at the Grimaldi Center on August 28, 2008 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
REVEALED: How many more wins English teams need in Europe to clinch fifth Champions League spot
Aurelien Tchouameni defensive midfield of Real Madrid and France during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 second leg match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid C.F. at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on March 12, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Chelsea target
Chelsea lining up sensational swap deal to land Aurelien Tchouameni: report
Wayne Rooney in action for England against the Republic of Ireland in May 2013.
'I would have played for Ireland if they had called me up to the first team!': Wayne Rooney reveals his international career could have been incredibly different if he had received a first team call-up at 16
Jonas Eidevall
Ex-Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall admits he 'does not regret' allowing Vivianne Miedema to leave and join Manchester City for free
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, 2008
'Every time I get sacked from a managerial job, I get a text from Sir Alex Ferguson': Manchester United legend reveals how former boss offers condolences
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - MARCH 11: Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München plays the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at on March 11, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images) Arsenal target
Arsenal made 'formal proposal' for Joshua Kimmich before contract renewal was confirmed: report
Ian Wright, football pundit and former footballer looks on before the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 7, 2025 in Manchester, England.
'Scrapping relegation is not something that I can back because you’re taking away one of the core elements of the game': Ian Wright unhappy with proposed rule change
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may have identified another new signing
Manchester City to continue Pep Guardiola rebuild with European star who already has a 'gentleman's agreement' in place: report
A view of The Subway Women’s League Cup Trophy during the Subway Women&#039;s League Cup Draw 2024-2025 at Pride Park on December 16, 2024 in Derby, England.
Why is the Women's League Cup final not at Wembley?
Players of Liverpool look dejected after losing a penalty shoot out in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
'When PSG went 1-0 up against Liverpool, all of a sudden I started getting abused. At the end of the game, I felt like I grew 10 feet walking around Anfield!': Manchester United legend reveals sitting in home end of Champions League clash