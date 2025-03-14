Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim’s challenging start got a welcome boost with a big Europa League win on Thursday and his club’s scouts were treated to a commanding performance elsewhere.

Manchester United powered past Real Sociedad and were reportedly represented at Ibrox as Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce won 2-0 to take Rangers to a penalty shoot-out.

The Gers won on penalties but United’s scouts saw their teenage transfer target lead Fenerbahce to a clean sheet.

Man United are interested in Fenerbahce defender

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce were knocked out of the Europa League by Rangers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former United manager Mourinho has increasingly put his faith in 19-year-old central defender Yusuf Akcicek and the Red Devils scouts watched him twice against Rangers in the Europa League.

The Istanbul-born teenager is subject to significant interest from England and France, according to reports in the Turkish sports media.

Akcicek playing against Rangers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reports that United’s interest is serious, with Fenerbahce vice-president Acun Ilicali confirming that an offer has been received from a Premier League club.

“Manchester United officially wants Yusuf Akcicek,” claims Sabuncuoglu. “In fact, along with Manchester United, one of the five big teams in England has also stepped in.

“But as of now, one of [the interested clubs] is from France. The other one is Manchester United; two teams officially want Yusuf Akcicek from Fenerbahce. The team that wants him from France is not Paris Saint-Germain, but a big team there wants him.”

The Turkish reporter says that United’s interest is concrete and they appear to be in pole position when it comes to snagging Akcicek’s signature.

Akcicek in Europa League action (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Manchester United wants him very much… I expected an official offer of around £10-15m to come out in the summer. United will meet Fenerbahce in June.”

Fenerbahce are seven points behind unbeaten Istanbul rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig and the shoot-out loss in Glasgow was a devastating blow to Mourinho’s silverware hopes.

Two goals from Sebastian Szymanski gave Fenerbahce a 2-0 win on the night and took the tie to penalties after Rangers’ 3-1 win in the first leg.

Three of Mourinho’s players failed to convert their penalties and Rangers moved on to the last eight.

Ruben Amorim has taken Manchester United into the Europa League quarter-finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

United will be there too but their need to strengthen in general and at the back specifically is clear.

The club’s recruitment has been in the spotlight as a succession of managers have found themselves facing the same difficulties with expensive players who haven’t lived up to expectations.