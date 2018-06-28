Manchester United pay video tribute to 'true legend' Rooney after MLS move
Manchester United paid tribute to "true legend" Wayne Rooney after their former star announced his move to MLS with DC United.
The worst-kept secret in football is out and, after 16 seasons in the Premier League with Everton and Manchester United, Wayne Rooney is heading to MLS.
Rooney has signed a three-year-and-a-half-year deal with DC United, a move which has been on the cards since the closing stages of last season.
The former England captain returned to boyhood club Everton for the 2017-18 campaign, but undoubtedly enjoyed the most successful spell of his career at Old Trafford.
During his time with the Red Devils, Rooney became United's all-time record goalscorer, eventually leaving with 253 in 559 appearances before exiting in July 2017 having fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho.
Following a United a career that yielded five Premier League titles, three League Cups, an FA Cup medal and a Champions League success, Rooney will forever be entrenched in the club's history.
And United sent their former star a good luck message ahead of his venture Stateside, labelling Rooney a "true legend".
A true legend.
