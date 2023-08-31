Manchester United plot SHOCK last-ditch transfer for Premier League defender: report

Manchester United could set their sights elsewhere in their search for a new left-back, with a move for Chelsea's Marc Cucurella proving problematic.

The Blues are said to be demanding a £7m fee to allow Cucurella to leave on loan.

As such, Manchester United – who are currently without Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia due to injury – appear to be considering alternative options, and they are being linked with a swoop for another London-based Spaniard.

Man United seem to have hit an obstacle in their pursuit of Marc Cucurella (Image credit: Getty Images)

MailOnline report that United have held talks with Tottenham about the potential signing of Sergio Reguilon.

The 26-year-old seems surplus to requirements at Spurs, having not featured under new boss Ange Postecoglou – who has favoured Destiny Udogie on the left of his back four so far this season.

Indeed, Reguilon has not even featured in a Spurs matchday squad this term, having spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid – although injuries restricted him to just 11 appearances for the La Liga side.

He joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in 2020 and is currently valued at €10m (£8.5m) by Transfermarkt.

Reguilon last featured for Tottenham in April 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Shaw and Malacia sidelined, Diogo Dalot played at left-back in Man United's 3-2 Premier League win at home to Nottingham Forest last time out.

Erik ten Hag has also lost Mason Mount to injury, while fellow summer signing Rasmus Hojlund may not be fit enough to make his United debut until after next week's international break.

