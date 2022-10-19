Manchester United report: Cody Gakpo reveals how close he came to Old Trafford move

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo says he spoke to Erik ten Hag about joining Manchester United and was disappointed when a move fell through in the summer.

Gakpo was heavily linked with the Old Trafford club, but the £86 million arrival of Antony from Ajax ended his hopes of teaming up with Ten Hag.

The 23-year-old has now revealed how close he was to a United move, and that he had the chance to join two other Premier League sides too.

Erik ten Hag spoke to Gakpo several times in the summer. (Image credit: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

“I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United,” Gakpo told The Times. (opens in new tab)

“In the end the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

“It ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and in that week I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end I stayed, but it was a stressful period.”

Gakpo attracted United’s interest after a superb season where he scored 21 goals in 47 games for PSV.

Gakpo had a superb season with PSV in 2021/22. (Image credit: Getty)

The Netherlands international has started the new campaign in sensational form, with 13 goals and 11 assists to his name already after 18 appearances.

Asked if it was difficult to regain his focus after the Manchester move fell through, Gakpo said: “I always said if I stay here, it’s my childhood club. It’s not a punishment.”

“I like being here, I want to win trophies here and do my best for the club.

“But if I got the chance to go to the Premier League or something, of course I would have to consider that option. At that time it was hectic for me but I recovered pretty quickly.”

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that Ronaldo will get his chance under Erik ten Hag, despite the Dutchman not handing him a Premier League start since the second weekend of the campaign.

One of Ronaldo's fellow United forwards had come in for criticism from an ex-Red Devils star, though: Paul Scholes has labelled £82m summer arrival Antony "a one-trick pony".

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has been linked with a sensational move to Barcelona next summer, with the Catalan giants said to have already agreed a deal for the England international.