Manchester United report: Red Devils and Chelsea on red alert as Declan Rice makes huge transfer decision

Manchester United and Chelsea's hopes of landing Declan Rice have received a boost after the midfielder rejected West Ham's offer of a new deal, according to reports.

The England international has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this term.

Rice has been consistently excellent in the centre of the park, helping West Ham to challenge for the European places again.

He was also instrumental in the club's run to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

But Rice believes his future lies away from the London Stadium, with United and Chelsea long-term admirers.

(Image credit: PA)

West Ham are determined to keep hold of their prized asset and are willing to pay big money to do so.

According to The Sun, the Hammers have offered Rice a staggering eight-year contract worth £200,000 per week.

They want the 23-year-old to become a club legend in east London, as West Ham seek to become regulars in continental competition.

However, the report states that Rice plans to reject the new deal as he seeks a move away.

Rice's team are not entirely convinced the offer is sincere, with West Ham co-owner David Sullivan accused of playing to the crowd.

(Image credit: Getty)

Rice is also wary of locking himself into a long-term deal having seen how difficult it was for Harry Kane to secure a transfer last summer.

The news will be welcome at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford as the start of the summer transfer window approaches.

United are expected to bolster their midfield ranks as Erik ten Hag prepares for his first season at the helm.

Chelsea could also seek reinforcements in that area of the pitch, while Rice might welcome the chance to return to the club he played for as a youngster.

For now the midfielder will be fully focused on the end of the Premier League season, with West Ham set to face Manchester City on Sunday and Brighton next weekend.

