Manchester United report: Red Devils consider shock swoop for Premier League goalkeeper

Manchester United are considering a shock swoop for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to reports.

Dean Henderson's long-term future appears to lie away from Old Trafford after he was highly critical of the club after his season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) in the summer.

United (opens in new tab) tried to bring in Yann Sommer as their new No.2 in the final few days of the recent transfer window, but the Switzerland international ultimately opted to remain with Borussia Monchengladbach.

United instead agreed a deal to sign Martin Dubravka from Newcastle (opens in new tab), and he is expected to serve as De Gea's deputy ahead of Tom Heaton, who will turns 37 later this season.

Yet despite the addition of Dubravka, United are still considering making a move for another goalkeeper.

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), the Red Devils are keen admirers of Martinez and could submit an offer for the Aston Villa (opens in new tab) man amid uncertainty over De Gea's future.

The Spanish shot-stopper is out of contract in 2023, although his deal does contain the option for another year.

But United are putting in place a contingency plan in case De Gea makes it clear that he wants a new challenge after more than a decade in Manchester.

There is also a question mark over whether the former Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) gloveman is a good fit for Erik ten Hag's style of play.

The Dutchman wants his team to play out from the back, but De Gea is not as adept with the ball at his feet as many of his peers.

But it will not be easy for United to prise Martinez away from Villa, where he has become an integral member of Steven Gerrard's team.

The Argentina international is under contract at Villa Park until 2027 after signing a contract extension earlier this year.

