Manchester United report: Three teams eye Milan Skriniar free transfer amid contract uncertainty

Manchester United and Chelsea are prepared to battle PSG for the signature of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, say reports, but the Italians remain hopeful of extending his deal.

The Slovakia international was heavily linked with a move to Paris during the summer, as his San Siro contract is set to expire in June 2023.

Skriniar will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with another club from January if a renewal isn’t signed.

Skriniar could be available as a free agent. (Image credit: PA)

Calciomercato (opens in new tab)reports that Inter are hopeful of convincing the 27-year-old to pen fresh terms.

But if he doesn’t, PSG, United and Chelsea will all be interested in signing him as a free agent next summer.

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta said that talks will take place soon.

“We will meet in the next few weeks, probably after the game against Viktoria Plzen (on 26 October)”, Marotta told Sky Italia. (opens in new tab)

Skriniar has been a key player for Simone Inzaghi. (Image credit: PA)

“I hope it will be a calm negotiation, because I think we have all the foundations needed to reach a positive conclusion, considering that Skriniar is a serious professional who is very attached to these colours.

“I can only be optimistic”.

Skriniar has been at Inter since joining from Sampdoria in 2017, and won the Serie A title under Antonio Conte in 2020/21.

He is a key player for the Nerazzurri and has featured in every game this season in Serie A and the Champions League under Simone Inzaghi.

