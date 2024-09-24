Manchester United set for swoop for 'the next Sergio Busquets': report

Manchester United have experienced a slight shift in transfer policy since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group, with a number of high-profile youngsters signed to the club's youth teams.

Sekou Kone's arrival over the summer was met with plenty of fanfare, with experts suggesting he could become one of the greatest midfielders in the world, while a move for former Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin will be confirmed following Premier League verification.

Alejandro Garnacho and Harry Amass have also been brought in over recent years to be developed by the club, with the former now a key player in Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United set to move for exiting Spaniard

Manchester United are looking to bring in Sergio Busquets' successor (Image credit: Getty Images)

This approach continues to show no signs of slowing, with the Red Devils hierarchy looking to build a squad capable of competing at the top level for the next 10-15 years, with Leny Yoro's big-money move just another example of this.

According to Spanish journalist Moisés Llorens, United are set to battle a number of other Premier League clubs to capitalise on the reported release clause of Barcelona youngster Marc Bernal.

Marc Bernal has begun to assert himself on the Barcelona first-team (Image credit: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dubbed 'the next Sergio Busquets' for his impeccable composure and technical ability, Bernal is a natural defensive midfielder who has recently been introduced to the Barcelona first-team squad.

Still only 17, Bernal looks to be the latest in a long line of elite academy products coming out of La Masia in what will undoubtedly be seen as a golden generation for the club.

Standing at well over six-foot tall, Bernal's impressive physicality helped him graduate from Barcelona's B side, having made 36 appearances last season, featuring three times in La Liga already this campaign.

Included in FourFourTwo's list of the best teenage prospects in the world earlier this year, we noted that, “The [No.6] role is as much about the mind of the player as the ability, and the signs are superb with Bernal, who can receive at any angle, find space off the ball and minimise it when the opposition have it. He has the calmness, he has the build and he has the know-how of when to intercept and when to tackle.”

The journalist, reporting the news over X, states that Newcastle are also in the mix to sign the youngster, whose contract is set to expire in 2026. More importantly, they report that Bernal's current deal includes a €20 million release clause, alerting plenty of Europe's elite clubs.

Despite a positive start to the season, Bernal suffered a severe knee injury in recent weeks which looks set to keep him out for the remainder of the season, while the Catalan club look set to offer the youngster a new deal in order to ward off any interest.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this deal will undoubtedly rely on whether or not Barcelona can tie down their starlet to a new deal. A €20 million release clause for a player of this ability is an opportunity too good to miss if they can convince the player to leave his native Spain. However, an exciting crop of young midfielder's in United's own youth system will undoubtedly soften the blow of any unsuccessful pursuit.

Who is Marc Bernal?

Bernal has impressed for Barça (Image credit: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

A boyhood Barcelona fan, Bernal has enjoyed a rapid ranks through the youth ranks at the Camp Nou before making his senior debut this season, having joined the club a decade ago from Gimnàstic Manresa.

A towering, level-headed pass master, Bernal excels in his natural holding midfield role, having been capped at international youth level 11 times already.

Having successfully undergone surgery, Bernal's career success will likely depend heavily on his recovery from the aforementioned knee injury, although the future certainly looks bright for the latest La Masia star.