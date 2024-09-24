Manchester United set for swoop for 'the next Sergio Busquets': report

By
published

Manchester United look set to bolster their ranks with an exciting youngster

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth.
Dan Ashworth is overseeing a move towards youth at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have experienced a slight shift in transfer policy since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group, with a number of high-profile youngsters signed to the club's youth teams.

Sekou Kone's arrival over the summer was met with plenty of fanfare, with experts suggesting he could become one of the greatest midfielders in the world, while a move for former Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin will be confirmed following Premier League verification.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.