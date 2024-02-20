Manchester United star sets Premier League record - beating Erling Haaland and Thierry Henry

Manchester United have seen one of their star performers set a new Premier League record, beating strikers such as Erling Haaland and Thierry Henry to the achievement.

During their 2-1 win against Luton Town on Sunday, Rasmus Hojlund bagged two early strikes to ensure Carlton Morris' goal wasn't enough for the hosts to grab a point at Kenilworth Road.

In doing so, Hojlund scored in his sixth-consecutive game, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history to achieve that feat.

Hojlund is now a record-breaker at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dane's scoring run started on Boxing Day during a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, with that strike proving the first of Hojlund's Premier League career. Illness kept him out of the 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest a few days later, but he returned to action with a third-minute finish against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14.

Hojlund then followed that up by netting against Wolves, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Luton to set a new Premier League record. He also managed a goal against Newport County in the FA Cup during the middle of that run, though it doesn't count to his tally.

Aged just 21 years and 14 days, Hojlund beat the record previously held by Newcastle United's Joe Willock, who was 22 years and 73 days old when he found the goal in his sixth successive game against Sheffield United in 2021.

Hojlund has overtaken Haaland on the list (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of the top five to feature on the list are Haaland (22 years and 73 days), Romelu Lukaku (22 years and 213 days) and Henry (22 years and 263 days).

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville was especially impressed with Hojlund's physical capabilities during the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Luton.

"Hojlund looked like a Haaland in the making," Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast, "that power, that strength and aggression in his running. I've always like that about a Manchester United centre-forward."

