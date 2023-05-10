Manchester United to smash their transfer record for 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo': report

Manchester United are ready to break their transfer record for a new forward who has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils have been big spenders of English football over the years, splashing the cash to compete. In 2016, Manchester United broke the world transfer record when they shelled out £89 million to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford.

The record has been broken since – but according to one report, United are looking to break their own record again this summer in a bid to improve their frontline.

Manchester United are prepared to pay more money for a player than they paid for Paul Pogba (Image credit: Manchester United via Getty Images)

According to the Mirror (opens in new tab), Erik ten Hag wants to bring Portuguese goal-getter Goncalo Ramos to Old Trafford this summer, as well as Harry Kane.

Ramos could cost in the region of £100 million, thanks to his release clause. The 21-year-old is one of a number of sparkling talents from Benfica's production line and judging by the likes of Darwin Nunez and Enzo Fernandez, he won't be leaving cheaply.

Ramos has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo in recent months and it has been suggested that the young striker could be the one to step into CR7's boots at international level – just as he did at the World Cup.

The Benfica star scored a hat-trick in the tournament when Ronaldo was dropped in the knockout rounds of the tournament. Now, a big move to one of Europe's top five leagues feels inevitable.

Goncalo Ramos is on the radar for United (Image credit: Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

It is believed that United could be looking to bring in Ramos as well as Kane for depth in attack.

Ramos is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Three big names have been linked with exits, however, while James Ward-Prowse is reportedly on the midfield shortlist.