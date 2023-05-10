Manchester United to smash their transfer record for 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo': report
Manchester United are looking to bolster their firepower, with a player compared to Cristiano Ronaldo looking like the perfect answer
Manchester United are ready to break their transfer record for a new forward who has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Red Devils have been big spenders of English football over the years, splashing the cash to compete. In 2016, Manchester United broke the world transfer record when they shelled out £89 million to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford.
The record has been broken since – but according to one report, United are looking to break their own record again this summer in a bid to improve their frontline.
According to the Mirror (opens in new tab), Erik ten Hag wants to bring Portuguese goal-getter Goncalo Ramos to Old Trafford this summer, as well as Harry Kane.
Ramos could cost in the region of £100 million, thanks to his release clause. The 21-year-old is one of a number of sparkling talents from Benfica's production line and judging by the likes of Darwin Nunez and Enzo Fernandez, he won't be leaving cheaply.
Ramos has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo in recent months and it has been suggested that the young striker could be the one to step into CR7's boots at international level – just as he did at the World Cup.
The Benfica star scored a hat-trick in the tournament when Ronaldo was dropped in the knockout rounds of the tournament. Now, a big move to one of Europe's top five leagues feels inevitable.
It is believed that United could be looking to bring in Ramos as well as Kane for depth in attack.
Ramos is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.