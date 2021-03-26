Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona ready to compete with Red Devils for Andre Silva

Manchester United will have to see off the challenge of Barcelona if they want to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva.

According to Marca, Barca are the latest club to make their interest in Silva known after watching him enjoy another superb season in the Bundesliga.

Ronald Koeman is reassured by the fact that Silva already has experience of playing in Spain, after spending a year on loan at Sevilla earlier in his career.

Man United have been heavily linked with the Portuguese striker in recent months, but are also expected to face competition from Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona could be another obstacle in getting Silva to Old Trafford this summer, as they look to rebuild under returning president Joan Laporta.

Koeman has had little money to spend since taking over at his former club in August, forcing him to prioritise cheaper options and free transfers so far.

Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum, who performed brilliantly under him for the Netherlands, are expected to join when their contracts expire at Lyon and Liverpool respectively.

Eric Garcia, a graduate of the Barcelona academy, is also believed to be returning from Manchester City, where he has spent the last four years.

Silva will be a much more difficult deal to complete given the other clubs interested in him and the huge fee Frankfurt are likely to demand.

The 25-year-old only joined the club permanently in September, bringing an end to a difficult spell with AC Milan, who twice ended up sending him on loan.

He scored 16 goals in all competitions last season, but has been even more prolific this time around, notching 22 in 26 appearances.

Thanks to Silva’s attacking threat, Frankfurt are currently fourth and on course to qualify for the Champions League ahead of Borussia Dortmund.