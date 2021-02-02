Manchester United transfer news: Chelsea and Liverpool the only English clubs in for Dayot Upamecano

Chelsea and Liverpool are the two Premier League clubs pursuing Dayot Upamecano, according to Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Upamecano is expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer, when a clause in his contract will make him available for just £38m.

Numerous clubs across Europe have been linked with a move for the highly-rated centre-back.

Bayern Munich are thought to be at the front of the queue to sign him, but the Premier League has also been mentioned as a potential destination.

The Daily Mail reports that Upamecano’s agent, Volker Struth, revealed that his client was attracting the interest of two unnamed English sides.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the defender and it was thought that they were among the pair.

However, Rummenigge has seemingly inadvertently let slip that Bayern are competing with Chelsea and Liverpool for the 22-year-old’s signature.

"In addition to Bayern Munich, there are at least two quite attractive clubs interested," the Bayern CEO told Sky Germany .

"The fact is that the player is interesting, and the fact is that we will almost certainly lose David Alaba in that position. I can't say if there will be other departures in that position.

"You have to let things grow in peace. We have a good relationship with Mr Struth. The player will know what he wants at some point.

”We have a good relationship with RB Leipzig as well. I have had a conversation with [Red Bull’s Head of Soccer] Oliver Mintzlaff. When things become concrete, we'll talk again.

"The fact that Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in him proves that he has very good qualities. He can replace David Alaba."

Rummenigge’s revelation suggests that Manchester United are no longer in the race to sign Upamecano.

Nevertheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are thought to be in the market for a centre-back this summer.

